Alec Baldwin, Armorer to be Formally Charged over ‘Rust’ Shooting

Alec Baldwin will be formally charged Tuesday with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the indie Western movie Rust in October 2021.

Reuters reports armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will also be charged.

New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies first announced the charges against Baldwin on January 19, before they were officially filed, as Breitbart News reported.

In a press release made public late Monday, prosecutors said the charges against Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed would be filed the following day, at which point charging documents and probable cause statements will be released to the public.

Officials also plan to release the details of a plea agreement they cut with the film’s assistant director, David Halls, who pleaded guilty to a charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon, Reuters sets out.

Alec Baldwin claims he "didn't pull the trigger" on the gun that killed one person and wounded another. https://t.co/BMhnFbj3qt — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 3, 2021

“After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the ‘Rust’ film crew,” Carmack-Altwies said earlier this month.

“On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice.”

Special Prosecutor Andrea Reeb said that “if any one of these three people” — Baldwin, Gutierrez-Reed, and Halls — “had done their job, Halyna Hutchins would be alive today. It’s that simple.”

“The evidence clearly shows a pattern of criminal disregard for safety on the Rust film set,” Reeb said. “In New Mexico, there is no room for film sets that don’t take our state’s commitment to gun safety and public safety seriously.”

If convicted of the most serious charge, Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed could face up to five years in jail.