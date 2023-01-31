Stormy Daniels Hosting Gay Dating Show as New York DA Brings Trump-Daniels Case to Grand Jury

Porn star Stormy Daniels is hosting a new gay dating show called For the Love of DILFS. The series features two groups of gay men, known as “himbos” and “daddies,” who compete for each other’s love and try to win $10,000. The show comes as a New York district attorney begins presenting evidence in the Trump-Stormy Daniels case before grand jury.

Daniels will live with the gay men in a mansion, where she will be the host and relationship advisor throughout the series, an OUTtv original series produced by Daddy TV, according to a report by Deadline.

“For years the internet has been obsessed with these two specific gay subcultures, which on the surface seem like total opposites. But if reality TV teaches us anything, it’s that sometimes opposites attract,” Daddy TY co-founder Topher Cusumano said.

“There was no better person to help these men find love with each other than Stormy,” Cusumano added. “She adds so much humor and heart to the show. You can tell just by watching how she was genuinely invested in the singles and their happiness.”

OUTtv COO Philip Webb added that the network is “thrilled to be working with Stormy.”

“She has a long public history of standing up for the LGBTQ+ community. That allyship, starpower, and relationship expertise makes her the perfect fit to helm a show about guys hunting for love,” Webb added.

Meanwhile, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has started presenting evidence to a grand jury regarding former President Donald Trump’s alleged involvement in authorizing a hush payment to Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Last month, Daniels’ former attorney Michael Avenatti — the disgraced lawyer who became a media darling after targeting President Trump — was sentenced to 14 years in prison for stealing millions of dollars from his clients and trying to obstruct the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) from collecting millions in unpaid payroll taxes.

