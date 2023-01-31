Tim Allen Pushes Back at Pamela Anderson’s Flashing Accusations: ‘Weird Memory’

Another day, another rejection by actor Tim Allen of a Pamela Anderson allegation he flashed her on the set of Home Improvement back in 1991.

As Breitbart News reported, just last week Allen rejected Anderson’s first claim he once flashed her while making Home Improvement, saying categorically the alleged incident “never happened.”

In her new memoir, Pamela Anderson reportedly accuses Tim Allen of opening his robe in front of her during production of the ABC sitcom, which ran from 1991 to 1999. Anderson had a recurring role on the series playing Lisa, a presenter on the show Tool Time.

“On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath,” she wrote according to an excerpt from the book published by Variety.

“He said it was only fair because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”

Allen denied the allegation in a statement to USA Today. “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing,” he said.

Now he has rejected the claim for a second time.

Speaking to the Daily Mail on an outing last week, the comedian expressed mixed feelings about Anderson.

“She was a great co-worker, I’ll tell you that. She’s a fun girl. Everybody loved her,” he began, before nodding towards possible tensions at ABC, where all eight seasons of Home Improvement were broadcast.

“Everybody at ABC is a little disappointed in her… memory, put it that way,” he said. “All of us at Disney/ABC, really.”

As he got into his car, Allen could reportedly be heard insisting that Anderson is a “good girl” with a “weird memory.”