‘The Bachelor’ Alum Sarah Herron’s Baby Dies After She Gives Birth at 24 Weeks

Bachelor alum Sarah Herron shared that her and her fiancé Dylan Brown’s baby boy, who she referred to as her “IVF miracle,” died shortly after she gave birth to him at 24 weeks.

“On January 28th, at 24 weeks old, our beautiful son Oliver Brown was born. He passed away in his dad’s arms shortly after,” Herron wrote in an Instagram post. “There are no words for the magnitude of loss and pain we’re experiencing.”

“It’s beautiful and simultaneously tragic. He had my nose and his dad’s mouth and long fingers,” the 36-year-old continued in her post. “Oliver, our IVF miracle defied so many odds and fought through so many hard milestones to be here, but the higher powers still had other plans for the three of us.”

Herron went on to say, “Our time together was short, but we are grateful for the days we had with Oliver in my belly. He has taught us so much about the integrity of life, love and death.”

“Oliver filled our home and hearts with so much love and most importantly, optimism,” she added. “The stars aligned to create Baby Oliver with a deep, meaningful purpose bigger than we’ll ever understand. His body was small, but his legacy will always be larger than life to us.”

“While our hearts are shattered beyond comprehension, we are comforted knowing that our son’s soul only ever knew love and will not suffer in a body that wasn’t built for this life,” Herron said.

The Bachelor alum concluded by saying, “We’ll never understand the cruelty of it all, but through the darkness, Oliver remains so so bright. We love you so much, baby boy. You will never be replaced. You are so perfect and awesome.”

Herron, who announced her pregnancy in September, had appeared on The Bachelor in 2013. Her son Oliver was her first child.

