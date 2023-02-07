CBS Quietly Deletes Grammy Tweet Saying ‘We Are Ready to Worship’ Satanic Sam Smith Performance

CBS has deleted its Grammy Awards tweet proclaiming “we are ready to worship” pop star Sam Smith’s Satan-themed performance after the post provoked widespread ridicule and accusations that the left-wing network engages in Satan worship.

On Sunday afternoon, Sam Smith tweeted rehearsal photos for what was eventually revealed to be a fire-and-brimstone-themed performance of his single “Unholy,” a collaboration with male-to-female transgender singer-songwriter Kim Petras.

“This is going to be SPECIAL,” Smith tweeted.

CBS replied: “…you can say that again. We are ready to worship!”

Hey @CBS, why did you delete this tweet admitting you are satan worshippers?

It remains unclear when CBS deleted the tweet but the post was gone by Monday.

As Breitbart News reported, Sam Smith attempted to shock Grammy viewers with his Devil-inspired performance of “Unholy” during which he and his backup dancers donned form-fitting red outfits and cavorted among pyrotechnic effects and intense red lighting.

Definitely not a spiritual war.

But instead of shock, the demonic sequence inspired widespread mockery over Smith’s strenuous efforts at transgression and his very noticeable weight gain.

Sunday’s live telecast turned out to be a ratings fiasco for CBS, drawing just 12.4 million viewers. While the number represents a slight improvement over the past two years, the Grammys are still way down compared to 2020 when it attracted 18.7 million viewers.

