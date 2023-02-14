J.K. Rowling Threatens Legal Action Against Transgender Activist for Smearing Her as a ‘Nazi’

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has fought back against a transgender activist who publicly smeared her as a “Nazi,” threatening to take legal action against the individual. As a result, the activist deleted the tweet and issued an apology.

J.K. Rowling hit back at self-described drag queen performer JJ Welles after he tweeted “she also IS a nazi or at least has views that align with them.” In response, the novelist tweeted: “Okey dokey, JJ, we’ll play it your way. Give me regards to your solicitor.”

On Monday, Welles issued a public apology after deleting his comments. “I would like to publicly apologise for a previous Twitter thread where I interacted with JK Rowking on matter relating to the transgender community,” he wrote, later adding: “I would also like to retract my likening to JK Rowling to any far right or Nazi organisation.”

I would also like to retract my likening to JK Rowling to any far right or Nazi organisation and emphasise I do not wish any individual, inclusive of JK Rowling, to come to any harm. (3/3) — JJ Welles (@josephjames94) February 13, 2023

Transgender activists have targeted J.K Rowling with threats and verbal harassment ever since she began expressing her views on gender. The novelist has stated she believes biology is real and that transgender “women” are different than actual women.

As a result, Rowling has become persona non grata in Hollywood and among the cultural elite. Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint are among those who have spoken out against Rowling’s views or downplayed her contributions to the success of the Harry Potter movies.

As Breitbart News reported, Rowling recently drew attention to members of the progressive Scottish National Party who attended a rally where a protestor held a sign calling for trans-critical “TERFS” to be beheaded.

A few of Scotland's wonderfully progressive and kind politicians, posing proudly in front of banners calling for women to be decapitated and eaten. pic.twitter.com/satQhRojbA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 21, 2023

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com