‘Non-Binary’ Star Bella Ramsey Wore Chest Binder While Filming HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’

Actress Bella Ramsey, who identifies as gender “non-binary,” has revealed that she wore a chest binder to flatten her breasts during the shooting of her hit HBO series The Last of Us.

In an interview with British GQ, Bella Ramsey, 19, said she wore a chest binder for “90 percent” of shooting the zombie apocalypse series. “Which probably isn’t healthy, like please bind safely,” she admitted.

Ramsey said the chest binder allowed her to focus better on set, though it remains unclear if the device had any relevance to the character she plays. She said co-star Pedro Pascal, who has a transgender sibling, was “super supportive” and they had many conversations around gender and sexuality.

“And they weren’t always deep: they could be funny and humorous, the whole spectrum. We were just very honest and open with each other.”

Chest binders are undergarments for women to flatten their breasts in order to minimize their outward appearance. The items are frequently used by female-to-male transgenders who want to look more masculine. But chest binders can also cause negative health consequences, including the obstruction of circulation as well as chest and back pain.

As Breitbart News reported, Bella Ramsey confirmed her “non-binary” status in an interview with the New York Times last month.

“Someone would call me ‘she’ or ‘her’ and I would think about it, but I knew that if someone called me ‘he’ it was a bit exciting,” Ramsey said, stating she chooses for the “non-binary” option on forms whenever possible. “I’m very much just a person.”

Ramsey, who previously starred in HBO’s Game of Thrones, uses “them / them” pronouns but isn’t a stickler for formality.

“Being gendered isn’t something that I particularly like,” Ramsey said. “But in terms of pronouns, I really couldn’t care less.”

Ramsey was recently nominated for a Critic’s Choice Award in the category of best young actor or actress, telling the Times it was “pleasing” to be nominated in a gender-neutral category.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com