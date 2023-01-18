HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ Star Bella Ramsey Declares Herself Gender-Fluid: Being Gendered ‘Isn’t Something I Particularly Like’

HBO’s The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey has declared herself to be gender-fluid, making her the latest Hollywood actress to jump on the non-binary bandwagon.

Bella Ramsey, who is 19, laid out her gender and pronoun preferences in a recent interview with the New York Times.

“Someone would call me ‘she’ or ‘her’ and I would think about it, but I knew that if someone called me ‘he’ it was a bit exciting,” Ramsey said, stating she chooses for the “non-binary” option on forms whenever possible. “I’m very much just a person.”

Ramsey, who previously starred in HBO’s Game of Thrones, uses “them / them” pronouns but isn’t a stickler for formality.

“Being gendered isn’t something that I particularly like,” Ramsey said. “But in terms of pronouns, I really couldn’t care less.”

Ramsey was recently nominated for a Critic’s Choice Award in the category of best young actor or actress, telling the Times it was “pleasing” to be nominated in a gender-neutral category. (Ramsey ultimately lost to actor Gabriel LaBelle for The Fabelmans.)

Ramsey is the latest celebrity to declare herself to be gender non-binary.

Other stars to jump on the non-binary bandwagon include Netflix’s The Crown actress Emma Corrin; actress Lio Tipton, who previously went by Analeigh Tipton; Hidden Figures actress Janelle Monáe; and singer Demi Lovato, who recently went back to using “she/her” after adopting “they/them.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com