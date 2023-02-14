‘NYPD Blue’ Child Actor Austin Majors Dead at 27

Actor Austin Majors, who most Americans remember as Theo Sipowicz from the hit show NYPD Blue, died over weekend at the age of 27 for undisclosed reasons.

Austin’s sister, Kali Raglin, confirmed his death in a statement on Monday. His family hailed him as an artistic and kind human being who will be sorely missed.

“Austin Majors (Setmajer-Raglin) was an artistic, brilliant, and kind human being. Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career. From the time he was little, he never knew a stranger and his goal in life was to make people happy,” the statement said. “He grew up in a small town where he loved camping and fishing with his family and Boy Scout Troop. He loved his dog, Sunny, and the horse he grew up riding, Balla. He graduated Salutatorian in High School while being an active Eagle Scout and member of the community. He went on to graduate from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts with a passion of directing and music producing.”

“Austin’s younger sister, Kali, says her fondest memories with Austin were growing up on set with him, volunteering at events with ‘Kids With a Cause’, and backpacking together. Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever,” the statement added.

Though the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has not revealed a cause of death, specifying only that he died on Saturday, Majors’ sister told Fox News Digital that officials currently believe her brother’s cause of death was a “suspected fentanyl poisoning with an ongoing investigation.”

“My big brother, Austin, is gone. He died last night. It’s so surreal to me still. He was only 27 with so much life left to live,” Raglin said on Facebook. “I’ve told someou already but if you’re interested in his services please reach out.”

Majors appeared in seven seasons of NYPD Blue.