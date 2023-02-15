Fashion Notes: Raquel Welch’s ‘Most Desired’ Looks that Defined an Era

While the feminists were burning their bras, Raquel Welch was posing in hers — in particular, a fur bikini.

Welch’s goddess feminism predates that of the Gloria Steinems. She worked for years while attending school, caring for two young children, and eventually becoming a household name seemingly overnight.

After a decade of fair skin and blonde domination from the likes of Marilyn Monroe, Jayne Mansfield, and Mamie Van Doren, Welch changed the game with her roles in Fantastic Voyage and One Million Years B.C.

Both films made her a fixture of the 1960s and 70s, and, even more, the antithesis of the decades’ feminists who looked down on her for embracing her sex appeal that Americans loved.

“A sex symbol in the Age of Flower Children didn’t sit very well with the hard-line feminists of the time,” Welch wrote in her memoir, Raquel: Beyond the Cleavage. “They dismissed me as nothing more than a sex object. They didn’t look beyond the poster image to see what I was made of. It felt like a slap, until I realized that official feminism had a political agenda that is not inclusive of all women. It’s only for those who fit a criterion, which does not include a bikini. So be it.”

Playboy’s Hugh Hefner once considered her “the most desired woman,” praising her insistence to never pose fully nude. And yet, she was sexier than those who did.

Here, I present Welch’s era-making looks:

