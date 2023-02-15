Fashion Notes: Raquel Welch’s ‘Most Desired’ Looks that Defined an Era

While the feminists were burning their bras, Raquel Welch was posing in hers — in particular, a fur bikini.
Welch’s goddess feminism predates that of the Gloria Steinems. She worked for years while attending school, caring for two young children, and eventually becoming a household name seemingly overnight.
After a decade of fair skin and blonde domination from the likes of Marilyn Monroe, Jayne Mansfield, and Mamie Van Doren, Welch changed the game with her roles in Fantastic Voyage and One Million Years B.C.
Both films made her a fixture of the 1960s and 70s, and, even more, the antithesis of the decades’ feminists who looked down on her for embracing her sex appeal that Americans loved.
“A sex symbol in the Age of Flower Children didn’t sit very well with the hard-line feminists of the time,” Welch wrote in her memoir, Raquel: Beyond the Cleavage. “They dismissed me as nothing more than a sex object. They didn’t look beyond the poster image to see what I was made of. It felt like a slap, until I realized that official feminism had a political agenda that is not inclusive of all women. It’s only for those who fit a criterion, which does not include a bikini. So be it.”
Playboy’s Hugh Hefner once considered her “the most desired woman,” praising her insistence to never pose fully nude. And yet, she was sexier than those who did.
Here, I present Welch’s era-making looks:
ARCHIVES : CINEMA AND MUSIC IN THE SIXTIES (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)
FRANCE – CIRCA 1966: Raquel Welch at the Cannes Film Festival, 1966. HA-1789. (Photo by Roger Viollet via Getty Images)
(Original Caption) Actress Raquel Welch and actor Marcello Mastroianni, in scenes from movie Shout Loud, Louder, I Can’t Hear You.
Actress Raquel Welch and Ron Talsky wearing a fur and slip dress attending the opening of, ‘Last Tango in Paris (Photo by Fairchild Archive/Penske Media via Getty Images)
UNSPECIFIED – JANUARY 01: Photo of Raquel Welch (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Portrait of Raquel Welch (Photo by Herbert Dorfman/Corbis via Getty Images)
American actress Raquel Welch wearing a tiger-striped swimsuit, circa 1965. (Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images)
Portrait of American actress Raquel Welch (Jo Raquel Tejada) sitting on the edge of a fountain. Rome, 1970s (Photo by Mondadori Portfolio by Getty Images)
1966: American actress Raquel Welch in a scene from the film ‘One Million Years B.C’. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Raquel Welch, star of “One Million Years BC”, arriving for the world premiere of the film “The Flight of the Phoenix” at the Carlton Theatre, Haymarket, London. (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images)
Raquel Welch leaves London Airport for her Hollywood home after spending the past few months in England filming One Million Years BC. (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images)
American actress Raquel Welch in a fur bikini, as Loana in ‘One Million Years BC’, directed by Don Chaffey, 1966. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)
American actress Raquel Welch wearing a psychedelic dress, circa 1967. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)
14th March 1966: American actress Raquel Welch shaking hands with Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain at a Royal Film performance. Next in line is the American comedian, writer and director, Woody Allen. (Photo by George Freston/Fox Photos/Getty Images)
American actress Raquel Welch, circa 1967. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)
American actress Raquel Welch attends the 39th Academy Awards at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium in Santa Monica, California, USA, 10th April 1967. (Photo by Graphic House/Archive Photos/Getty Images)
L’actrice américaine Raquel Welch sur la croisette lors du Festival de Cannes le 21 mai 1966, France. (Photo by REPORTERS ASSOCIES/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Hollywood screen goddess, Raquel Welch. (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)
Raquel Welch arrived at Heathrow Airport, London, this morning, Saturday 3rd June 1967, to play the part of ‘Lust’ in a new film called ‘Bedazzled’, 3rd June 1967. (Photo by Tony Sellers/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)
September 1968: American actress and sex symbol, Raquel Welch. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)
Raquel Welch actress, 21.12.1967.. (Photo by Avalon/Getty Images)
Actress Raquel Welch. 1969. (Photo by Daily Herald/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)
UNSPECIFIED – JANUARY 01: Raquel Welch At A Photo Shooting (Photo by Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images)
THE DICK CAVETT SHOW – Airdate: August 2, 1972. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) RAQUEL WELCH;DICK CAVETT
Actress Raquel Welch on the balcony of the Playboy Club, looking out over the city as she promotes the film ‘The Beloved’ in London, August 4th 1970. (Photo by Richard Jackson/Central Press/Getty Images)
1st August 1970: The American actress, Raquel Welch, in London. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)
Raquel Welch (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Raquel Welch attends the 45th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, on March 27, 1973. (Photo by Fairchild Archive/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES – MARCH 26: Raquel Welch attends 45th Annual Academy Awards on March 26, 1973 at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES,CA – APRIL 2,1974: Actress Raquel Welch poses backstage after presenting ” Documentary Awards” with actor James Caan during the 46th Academy Awards at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles,California. (Photo by Michael Montfort/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Raquel Welch (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES – FEBRUARY 16: CHER, her solo music and variety show spinoff after the Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour had concluded. Series (19751976). From left is Raquel Welch and Cher. Episode aired February 16, 1975. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES – FEBRUARY 16: From left is Raquel Welch and Cher performing on Cher’s solo music and variety show. Series (19751976). This episode aired February 16, 1975. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES,CA – APRIL 8,1975: Actress Raquel Welch arrives to the 47th Academy Awards at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles,California. (Photo by Michael Montfort/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES – 1980: Actress Raquel Welch poses for a portrait in 1980 in Cabo San Lucas. Mexico (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES – 1980: Actress Raquel Welch poses for a portrait in 1980 in Cabo San Lucas. Mexico (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)
Raquel Welch (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Raquel Welch (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Raquel Welch and Husband Andre Weinfeld during Memorial Service for Andy Warhol – April 1, 1987 at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES – 1990 Actress Raquel Welch poses for a portrait in 1990 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA – MAY 13: Actress Raquel Welch attends the 18th Annual Nosotros Golden Eagle Awards on May 13, 1988 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
PASADENA, CA – SEPTEMBER 20: Actress Raquel Welch attends the 39th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 20, 1987 at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
American actress Raquel Welch attends the Friends of Tel Hashomer benefit at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, California, January 19, 1992. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY – MARCH 28: Actress Raquel Welch attends Chopard’s New Fragrance “Casmir” Launch Party on March 28, 1994 at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – MAY 21: Actress Raquel Welch and husband Robert Moore attend the “Wrong Turn at Lungfish” Opening Night Performance on May 21, 1992 at the Coronet Theatre in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
BURBANK, CA – APRIL 1: Actress Raquel Welch and boyfriend Robert Moore attend the “Bodies, Rest & Motion” Burbank Premiere on April 1, 1993 at AMC Burbank 14 Theatres in Burbank, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Raquel Welch during 2001 Vanity Fair Oscar Party – Arrivals at Morton’s Restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
(Original Caption) Raquel Welch arrives at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)
Raquel Welch (Photo by Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic)
HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 27: Actress Raquel Welch attends the NALIP 16th annual Latino Media Awards at The W Hollywood on June 27, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)
HOLLYWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 16: Raquel Welch arrives at the The Board Of Governors Of The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences’ Governor Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 16, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 20: Actress Raquel Welch attends the Entertainment Weekly pre-Emmy party at Fig & Olive Melrose Place on September 20, 2013 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA – APRIL 01: Raquel Welch at the “How to Be a Latin Lover” Press Conference at the Four Seasons Hotel on April 1, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vera Anderson/WireImage)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA – APRIL 01: Raquel Welch at the “How to Be a Latin Lover” Press Conference at the Four Seasons Hotel on April 1, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vera Anderson/WireImage)
