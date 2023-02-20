Don Lemon Benched for Monday CNN Show After Sexist Comment

Don Lemon has reportedly been benched from Monday’s broadcast of CNN This Morning in the wake of his inarguably sexist comment last week.

Two sources at CNN confirmed to the Daily Beast on Sunday that Don Lemon will not appear on the Monday show and his future at the network will be discussed.

“There are ongoing conversations about Don’s future,” the source told the Daily Beast. “He is a constant distraction.”

Last Thursday, Don Lemon sparked ire from both the left and the right when he said that women lose their prime past the age of 40 in response to Republican Nikki Haley blasting President Joe Biden for his age.

“This whole talk about age makes me uncomfortable. I think it’s the wrong road to go down. She says people, you know, politicians are something if not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime , sorry. A woman is considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s,” Lemon said

Lemon told his colleagues to “Google” what he meant when pressed.

Nolte: Day After Sexist Comments, Don Lemon a No-Show on ‘CNN This Morning’ https://t.co/T95YjehDO9 via @BreitbartNews — John Ocasio-Rodham Nolte (@NolteNC) February 17, 2023

“It depends, just like ‘prime,’ if you look it up. If you Google, ‘when is a woman in her prime,’ it’ll say 20s, 30s, and 40s,” Lemon said. “I’m not saying I agree with that. I think she has to be careful about saying that, you know, politicians aren’t in their prime .”

After a significant backlash online, Lemon apologized.

“The reference I made to a woman’s ‘prime’ this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it,” Lemon wrote. on Twitter. “A woman’s age doesn’t define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day.”

CNN CEO Chris Licht rebuked Lemon on Friday for his remarks.

“His remarks were upsetting, unacceptable, and unfair to his co-hosts, and ultimately a huge distraction to the great work of this organization,” Licht said.