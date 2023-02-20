Richard Gere’s Wife Says Actor Feeling Better After Pneumonia Battle

Feb. 19 (UPI) — Richard Gere’s wife, Alejandra, posted a health update after the Pretty Woman and Chicago star’s recent battle with pneumonia.

“I woke up this morning and I saw the news and all your kind and worry messages, he is recovering he is feeling much better today!” Alejandra captioned a photo of her, Richard and one of their two pre school-age sons enjoying a walk in the sunshine.

“The worst has already pass! Thank you all for you sweet messages we really appreciate them! #thankyou.”

People.com said Gere fell ill while his family was in Mexico celebrating Alejandra’s 40th birthday.

TMZ reported that the actor spent one night in the hospital last week where he was diagnosed and treated.