J.K. Rowling Isn’t Worried About Transgender Controversy’s Impact on Her Legacy: ‘Whatever, I’ll Be Dead’

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling isn’t losing too much sleep over the impact the transgender controversy will have on her legacy. In a new interview, she brushed aside any such concerns, saying: “Whatever. I’ll be dead.”

J.K. Rowling spoke on the podcast “The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling” during which she was asked how she felt when fans claim her views on transgenderism have “ruined” her legacy.

“I do not walk around my house, thinking about my legacy,” she said, according to a Variety report. “You know, what a pompous way to live your life walking around thinking, ‘What will my legacy be?’ Whatever, I’ll be dead. I care about now. I care about the living.”

The transgender debate continues to hound Rowling despite her efforts to take the high road. On Tuesday, the BBC apologized to Rowling after she was accused of having transphobic views on a live show.

The accusation took place during a discussion on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland show about the new Harry Potter video game Hogwarts Legacy. The show interviewed a transgender “woman” who had boycotted the game because , she claimed, it was being used to “fund the anti-trans movement,” according to a Deadline report.

The BBC later determined the comment didn’t meet its journalistic standards.

“The debate got into the issue of gender identity and claims were made about JK Rowling’s views. We accept that the programme failed to challenge these claims and acknowledge that our contributors gave their opinion as fact,” the BBC said.

Rowling has faced threats and smears for her views on transgenderism. The author has stated she believes transgender “women” are different from actual women and that trans “women” don’t belong in women-only spaces like restrooms and changing rooms.

For that, the left and its mainstream media allies have smeared her as a bigot and a “transphobe.” The New York Times even launched an ad campaign promoting the transgender community’s ongoing attacks on the author and the effort to erase her from the Harry Potter canon.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com