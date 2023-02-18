Transgender Author Who Signed New York Times Protest Letter Threatened to Slit J.K. Rowling’s Throat

A transgender author who signed the recent petition protesting the New York Times‘ reporting on the debate over transgender children recently threatened to slit the throat of Harry Potter novelist J.K. Rowling.

Gretchen Felker-Martin — who is identifies as a “trans dyke” and writes horror fiction — lashed out at J.K. Rowling as well as journalists Helen Joyce and Jesse Singal in a since-deleted series of tweets blaming them for the stabbing death of a 16-year-old transgender person in Britain.

“Blood on Jessie Singal’s hands, blood on Helen Joyce’s, Rowling’s, every just-asking-questions journalist and fear-mongering TERFs. You’re scared for your children? They’re killing ours,” Felker-Martin tweeted this week.

In a subsequent tweet, Felker-Martin wrote: “If they all had one throat, man.”

Felker-Martin was among the many signatories of a recent petition blasting the Times coverage of the transgender children controversy. As Breitbart News reported, the petition criticized the newspaper for articles questioning whether children should undergo irreversible medical procedures, including hormone treatment and surgery, to change their genders.

One of the Times‘ articles exposed how schools are encouraging minors to change their gender behind the backs of parents.

The petition features close to 200 signatures from past and present Times contributors — people who have written for the paper but aren’t necessarily on staff — as well as many more signatures from the general public.

J.K. Rowling has been subjected to numerous online threats and smears ever since she began publicly expressing her views on gender. The Harry Potter author has stated that she believes gender is rooted in biology and that transgender “women” are not the same as actual women.

