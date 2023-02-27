Shania Twain Praises Drag Queens, Says She Is ‘Very Inspired’ By Them

Shania Twain, the 1990s country music chart topper, recently gushed about drag queens and claimed they “inspire” her in an interview with LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD.

In the interview published on Thursday, the 57-year-old Canadian singer told the gay organization that drag shows are “so fun” and said she “admires the talent.”

“Drag shows are so fun,” Twain gushed. “I’ve been to a couple of drag shows, big ones in Las Vegas. Obviously RuPaul’s Drag Race! I so admire the talent there.”

Twain appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race show in 2018.

“It takes a lot of courage,” she added. “You’re taking on a lot. And then the makeup, the ability to put their own makeup on and do such a beautiful job.”

Claiming that she has watched drag queen makeup tutorials, the “Any Man of Mine singer also insisted that she has somehow “learned a lot” from drag performers.

“I think we need this inspiration. We need drag queens to share their talent with us,” she exclaimed.

Twain also blasted “society” for making gay people feel like an “outsider” and claimed that her music has always been “all about inclusivity.”

“I’ve had so many friends in my life from early on that I would say, some openly, some not-so-openly who’ve struggled with their sexuality,” she explained. “When I was younger, I would say I even resented society for making anyone feel like an outsider.”

“I’m just an all-inclusive person,” Twain went on, “we need more love in the world. When I got into the industry, at the time there was no being a member of the LGBTQ community.”

“So many of the creatives in my teams are part of the LGBTQ community [today], so yeah, I feel great. It’s a sign that our society is just slowly getting there, or at least getting somewhere,” she said.

While she often speaks on her LGTBQ support to the applause from Hollywood, she was panned in 2018 when she said if she were American, she would have voted for Donald Trump. She admitted he was “offensive” but added that “he seemed honest.”

Naturally, Twain instantly became a target of attack by the unhinged left for her comments and she quickly walked back her seeming support of the president and later insisted that what she said “doesn’t mean I endorse him.”

