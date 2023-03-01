‘Jesus Revolution’ Trounces Hollywood Box-Office Expectations, Beats Estimates by More than Twofold

Jesus Revolution easily beat Hollywood’s expectations for its opening weekend, exceeding box office estimates by more than twofold.

The Christian-themed comedy-drama, starring Kelsey Grammer, grossed $15.9 million at the weekend box office, finishing at No. 3. Analysts had expected the Lionsgate release to earn between $6 million and $7 million on its first weekend.

Jesus Revolution has benefited from enthusiastic word-of-mouth, with moviegoers giving it an A+ Cinemascore rating. The movie even managed to win over some mainstream movie critics, who praised the movie’s warmth and unexpected sense of humor.

As Breitbart News reported, the movie opened on the heels of one of the largest Christian revivals in recent years — the Asbury Revival, which saw an estimated 50,000 Gen Z’ers participate in song and prayer over a multi-week period at Asbury University in Kentucky.

Jesus Revolution tells the true story of Chuck Smith (Grammer), a traditional pastor who grudgingly welcomes hippies into his congregation at the height of the countercultural “Jesus movement” during the late 60s and early 70s. Smith’s path eventually intersects with the young future pastor Greg Laurie (Joel Courtney).

Watch below:

The movie was produced by the Kingdom Story Company, an independent studio that makes faith-based movies in partnership with Lionsgate. Jon Erwin, one of the co-founders of Kingdom, co-directed the movie with Brent McCorkle

