‘Jesus Revolution’ Director on Movie’s Release Coinciding with Asbury Revival: ‘There’s a Divine Hand on the Timing’

One of the directors of the new movie Jesus Revolution hasn’t missed the fact that the title is opening on the heels of one of the largest Christian revivals in recent years — the Asbury Revival, which saw an estimated 50,000 Gen Z’ers participate in song and prayer over a multi-week period at Asbury University in Kentucky.

Speaking to The Christian Post, filmmaker Jon Erwin, who co-directed the movie with Brent McCorkle, spoke about the serendipity of the release.

“For years, we’ve been working on this story. We almost got it made, and then COVID got it shut down,” he said. “I just think there’s a divine hand on the timing of the film. And the reason we made it was … the thing that we’ve said for years is, if it happened then, it can happen now. If it happened once, it can happen again.”

Starring Kelsey Grammer, Jesus Revolution tells the true story of pastor Chuck Smith (Grammer) who welcomed hippies into his traditional congregation at the height of the Jesus movement in California during the 70s. Lionsgate is opening the movie nationwide Friday after holding special screenings on Ash Wednesday.

Erwin told The Christian Post that he traveled to Asbury University to witness the new revival firsthand.

“It felt just like the scenes of the movie, like it felt identical, just the emotion of it, which was why we made the movie,” he said. “I just want it to feel awakening, a little bit; renewal, a little bit. And you felt it in that room.”

As Breitbart News reported, the Asbury Revival developed into a viral phenomenon on social media, spurring young Christians from around the country, as well as from other countries, to travel to Kentucky to join the movement.

