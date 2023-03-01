WATCH: Snow Falls over Hollywood

LOS ANGELES, California — Snow fell over Hollywood shortly after midday on Wednesday, with flurries on Mt. Hollywood in Griffith Park, and squalls also visible over Burbank and Glendale in the San Fernando Valley.

The flurries were visible near the iconic Hollywood sign, which also saw sporadic snowfall and sleet last week.

Snowfall at the Hollywood Sign for the second time in history today, just 6 days after the first time. pic.twitter.com/Dc2u12qMnk — Jessica Vaugn (@JessicaVaugn) March 1, 2023

Wednesday marked the eighth consecutive day of temperatures below 60º Fahrenheit in Los Angeles — the longest such stretch since 2005. The rain and snow came after days of storms swept California, dropping several feet of snow on the Sierra Nevada and San Bernardino mountains. Blizzard conditions and heavy snowfalls forced the closure of ski resorts and national parks, and stranded residents and visitors for days. Los Angeles County received its second-ever blizzard warning from the National Weather Service last week.

Temperatures are expected to warm slightly toward the end of the week as the storm leaves and the sun returns. Many residents have welcomed the rain and snow, which have brought relief from a three-year-long drought.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.