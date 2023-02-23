National Weather Service: Second-ever Blizzard Warning for L.A.

The National Weather Service issued a “blizzard warning” for Los Angeles County for only the second time in history on Wednesday as heavy snow began falling on mountains throughout the area in a large winter storm.

Initially, the blizzard warning was said to be the first ever, though research dug up another one back in 1989.

Blizzard warning for extremely dangerous mountain conditions coming. Mountain travel will be a mess. Clarification note on previous post: After review more records, This is the first blizzard warning that we are aware of (even dating back before 2007).

#cawx #larain#cawx pic.twitter.com/edogSe9ecq — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 22, 2023

Reports of snow falling in the mountains around Los Angeles began appearing on social media Wednesday:

The Los Angeles Times reported that Mount Baldy, near the city, could see eight feet of snow this week:

Mt. Baldy could get up to 8 feet of snow or more this week from the likely historic winter storm expected to dump rain and snow and bring strong winds across Southern California. Los Angeles County’s highest peak is among the mountain tops that could see the most extreme snowfall by Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a rare blizzard warning for much of the region’s mountains Friday and Saturday.

The snowfall is expected to continue through Saturday afternoon, with rain falling closer to sea level.

San Francisco is also expecting snowfall — potentially the first snow within city limits since 1976.

California has experienced several winter storms since late December, bringing relief to a drought-parched state and defying predictions of a third consecutive dry winter driven by the La Niña phenomenon.

