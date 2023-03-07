55,000+ Signatures on Petition Demanding Oscars Drop Pro-Chinese Communist Party ‘John Wick’ Star Donnie Yen as Presenter

A global petition demanding the Oscars Committee remove John Wick star Donnie Yen from the presenter list at the 95th Academy Awards is gathering pace, with upwards of 55,000 signatories objecting to the presence of the veteran supporter of China’s ruling Communist dictatorship.

As Breitbart News reported, Yen’s invitation to join the 2023 Oscars on Sunday has been attacked by critics after he derided the 2019 pro-democracy Hong Kong protests in an interview.

A petition calling on the Oscars Committee to remove him is now closing on 60,000 signatures just three days after it was launched.

The petition says in part:

We, a group of people from Hong Kong, are writing to express our concern about your decision to invite an actor who supports the Chinese Communist Party’s violation of human rights, Donnie Yen, as a presenter for the Oscars. As a globally recognized film award, the Oscars should represent respect for human rights and moral values, rather than support for actions that violate them. Donnie Yen is a supporter of the Chinese Communist regime and has made several remarks in support of the Chinese government’s policies, including supporting the implementation of the National Security Law in Hong Kong and accusing Hong Kong protesters of being rioters. These remarks not only violate the spirit of freedom of speech but also deny the rights of the people of Hong Kong to fight for their freedom and democracy.

Yen is widely known for his roles in Star Wars: Rogue One and Mulan and John Wick: Chapter 4.

The 59-year-old actor has been the subject of opposition since he spoke out in 2019 against demonstrators moving against the Communist Chinese dictatorship that rules Hong Kong.

The actor is also an unabashed backer of China’s President Xi Jinping and the Beijing government he leads.

The online petition ends with this entreaty to the Oscars committee: “We demand that the Oscars Committee reconsider this decision and cancel the invitation of Donnie Yen as a presenter for the Oscars. Let us work together to uphold human rights and moral values, and make the Oscars a truly respectful award.”

Donnie Yen was born in Guangzhou, in mainland China, and spent part of his childhood in Hong Kong, later becoming one of the city’s best known action stars.

In 2017 he gave up his U.S. citizenship and reportedly said he was “100 per cent Chinese,” according to the Hong Kong Free Press.