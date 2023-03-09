Will Smith ‘Hurt’ by Chris Rock Comedy Special Addressing Oscars Slap, ‘Distasteful’ Netflix Gave Rock a Platform

Will Smith is reportedly “embarrassed and hurt” by Chris Rock’s Netflix special Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, in which the comedian addresses the infamous Oscars slap. Smith wants Rock to “let it go,” and it also upset that Netflix gave the comedian a platform.

During the comedy show, Rock mentions cheating rumors that surround Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, saying, “His wife was fucking her son’s friend, okay?” adding, “She hurt him way more than he hurt me. And who does he hit? Me.”

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Smith is “embarrassed and hurt” by what Rock said about him and his family in his new Netflix special.

“I have rooted for Will Smith, my whole life I’ve rooted for this mother fucker, okay? And now, I watch Emancipation just to see him get whooped,” Rock also jokes in his comedy special.

The source went on to say that while Smith has not watched Rock’s special, people have told him what he has said, and the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star would like for the comedian to “let it go.”

Smith also expressed that he has worked on himself since the incident, and wants Rock to “move on” so that he and everyone else can as well, the source added.

The Source also told Entertainment Tonight that Smith is upset that Netflix gave Rock a platform, and thinks its “distasteful.”

As for Rock, he has said everything he wanted to say in his comedy special, and is now ready to move on, the source added.

Rock’s Netflix special is the first time the comedian has spoken publicly about the infamous slap, in which Smith marched onto the stage of the Oscars last year and attacked Rock after he made a joke about his wife.

While the Academy Awards condemned his actions, Smith was nonetheless free to later collect his Oscar for Best Actor, which he won for his performance as Venus and Serena Williams’ father Richard Williams in King Richard.

The Bad Boys star was later seen dancing the night away at a Vanity Fair after party, where he told the Hollywood Reporter, “It’s been a beautiful night.”

Five days later, Smith resigned from the Motion Picture Academy, saying in a statement that his “actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable.”

After that, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 54-person board of governors banned Smith from attending the Academy Awards or any Academy events for 10 years.

