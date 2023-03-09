Sharon Stone Claims She Lost Custody of Son over ‘Basic Instinct’

Actress Sharon Stone has claimed that she lost custody of her son, Roan, due to her role in Basic Instinct wherein she famously bared just about everything her body had to offer.

Stone told “Table for Two” podcast, an iHeartPodcast hosted by Bruce Bozzi, that the judge during her 2004 custody battle with ex-husband Phil Bronstein essentially characterized her as a sex film star.

“The judge ask[ed] my child, my tiny little tiny boy, ‘Do you know your mother makes sex movies,'” Stone said.

“Like the kind of abuse by the system – this kind of abuse that I was considered ‘What kind of parent I was’ because I made that movie. People are walking around with no clothes on at all on regular TV now. You saw maybe, like, maybe like a 16th of a second of possible nudity of me…and I lost custody – I lost custody of my child,” she added.

Stone adopted her son Roan with Bronstein and said that it “literally” broke her heart and that she needed hospitalization to recuperate.

“I ended up in the Mayo Clinic with extra heartbeats in my upper and lower chamber of my heart. When you say break your heart, it broke my heart. It literally broke…I went in to get a mammogram, and they’re like ‘Something’s wrong, we need you to do a treadmill test.’ All the doctors came running in, they’re like ‘Woah,'” she said.

The actress also recalled how the role drastically changed her career and people’s perception of her, claiming that her dating life turned upside-down.

“I got nominated for a Golden Globe for that part and when I went to the Golden Globes and they called my name, a bunch of people in the room laughed,” she admitted. “It was horrible. I was so humiliated.”

“And I was like, ‘Does anybody have any idea how hard it was to play that part?’ How gut-wrenching and frightening and how much work it was to play this part. And kind of, try to carry this complex movie that was really breaking all boundaries,” she added.

Stone admitted to still having a close relationship with Roan and that she eventually adopted his two brothers, Quinn and Kelly. She has no biological children. In an Instagram post last year, Stone revealed that she suffered nine miscarriages in her life.

“We, as females don’t have a forum to discuss the profundity of this loss. I lost nine children by miscarriage,” Stone said. “It is no small thing, physically nor emotionally yet we are made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure.”

“Instead of receiving the much needed compassion and empathy and healing which we so need. Female health and wellness left to the care of the male ideology has become lax at best, ignorant in fact, and violently oppressive in an effort,” she added.