‘Stranger Things’ Star Grace Van Dien Says She Quit Acting After a Movie Producer Suggested Threesome

Netflix’s Stranger Things star Grace Van Dien said she quit acting after a producer on an unnamed movie suggested she join him for a threesome.

“He hired a girl that he was sleeping with, and then he had her ask me to have a threesome with them,” Van Dien said of the producer in a recent Twitch livestream. “So, that’s my boss. And I didn’t [do it], and I cried and I was so upset,” the actress continued, adding that she quit the show.

Van Dien, who played Chrissy Cunningham in the Netflix series, reportedly stopped acting altogether after the incident, and instead became a Twitch streamer so that she can be “in control.”

“I need to protect my mental health,” she said.

“But when people are like, ‘How is streaming better for your mental health?’ That’s how. I get to stay inside my home and play video games, and I don’t have my boss asking me to have sex with him. That’s how this is better for my mental health,” Van Dien added.

Stranger Things star Grace Van Dien says she’s focusing on Twitch streaming instead of acting after producer asked her for sexual favors pic.twitter.com/ziEBFiQgAZ — Dexerto (@Dexerto) March 9, 2023

The former actress also revealed that another actor was present when the incident transpired.

“My cast mate, she was there with me and was like, ‘Did I just hear that correctly?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah.’ And she was like, ‘You want to go take a walk?’ I was like, ‘Yeah.’ And we just had a miserable time. We cried a lot on that shoot,” she said.

Van Dien also said that she told her management about the threesome proposition, but it remains unclear what — if anything — happened as a result of her complaint.

This type of behavior is typical of Hollywood, an industry that relishes lecturing everyday, average Americans, while members of the industry itself engage in debauchery.

Last summer, actress Mena Suvari said that being pulled into the sex abuse culture of Hollywood helped her nail her role in the 1999 film, American Beauty.

In 2021, actress Keira Knightley noted that every woman she knows has been sexually harassed in some way, which even include threats and violence.

In 2017, three decades’ worth of sexual misconduct allegations against the now-disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein were brought to the light. And over the years, many in Hollywood appeared to have known about Weinstein’s behavior, but said nothing about it.

