Jamie Lee Curtis Gives Her Oscar ‘They/Them’ Pronouns to Honor Transgender ‘Daughter’ Ruby

Newly minted Academy Award winner Jamie Lee Curtis has announced she is giving her best supporting actress Oscar statuette “they/them” pronouns in honor of her transgender “daughter” Ruby.

In an interview Tuesday on NBC’s Today show, Jamie Lee Curtis held her Oscar up for the camera. “In support of my daughter Ruby, I’m having them be a ‘they/them,’” she explained. “I’m just going to call them ‘them’, ‘they/them,’ and they are doing great.”

She added: “They are settling in.”

“In support of my daughter Ruby, I’m having them be a ‘they/them,’” Jamie Lee Curtis said about her #Oscars trophy. pic.twitter.com/h9Ik0SNBzE — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 14, 2023

During her acceptance speech on Sunday, Curtis thanked her family, including husband Christopher Guest and “our daughters” Annie and Ruby. Later, speaking backstage, the actress told reporters that despite being “a mother of a trans daughter,” she isn’t necessarily in favor of gender-neutral acting categories for awards shows.

“As the mother of a trans daughter I completely understand that,” Curtis reportedly said. “And yet, to de-gender the category, also, I’m concerned [that] will diminish the opportunities for more women, which is something I also have been working hard to try to promote. So it’s a complicated question, but I think the most important thing is inclusivity and more women.”

Curtis publicly acknowledged her trans “daughter” Ruby in an interview last year. Ruby was born a boy who was known for years as Thomas before beginning to identifyas a girl.

Curtis won the Oscar for best supporting actress for the indie sci-fi comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once, which collected a total of seven Oscars, including best picture.

