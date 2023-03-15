Disney Sponsored Paris Gay Pride Event Featuring Transgender Prostitute, Drag Shows

The Walt Disney Co. was one of the corporate sponsors of a recent gay pride event in Paris, France, where the invited guests included a transgender prostitute who reportedly filmed a sexually provocative videos in the restrooms of the Paris City Hall.

La Nuit des Fiertés (Pride Night), which took place Saturday, also featured drag shows.

Disney France provided corporate sponsorship of La Nuit des Fiertés, along with Sephora and Nyx, a cosmetics company owned by L’Oreal, according to the event’s official site. The annual party was organized by the group MAG Jeunes LGBT+, which provides services to LGBT+ people ages 15 to 30 years old.

La Nuit des Fiertés took place at Paris City Hall — known as l’Hôtel de Ville de Paris — with a room dedicated to drag shows and another for dancing.

As Breitbart News reported, a transgender prostitute and performer named “Icy Diamond” was one of the event’s invited guests. The prostitute allegedly tweeted a video offering sexual favors in the city hall restroom prior to the account being banned for violations of Twitter’s terms of service.

Last year, Disney’s then-CEO Bob Chapek caved to a small group of radical-left employees, saying he would step up the company’s LGBTQ activism.

Since then, Disney has fought Florida over its ant-grooming Parental Rights in Education law, created multiple transgender characters for its children’s shows, put gay characters at the center of its big-budget movies, and even launched an LGBTQ-themed apparel line.

