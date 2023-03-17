Paris Hilton Slams Pop Star Pink for Mocking Her Sex Tape Leaked Without Consent

Paris Hilton slammed pop star Pink for making fun of her 2004 sex tape — which Hilton implied was leaked without her consent — in her 2006 song “Stupid Girls.”

“Pink sang about ‘outcasts and girls with ambition. That’s what I wanna see.’ But she chose not to see it in me,” Hilton reportedly wrote in her recently released book, titled, Paris: The Memoir.

“The world thinks of me as a sex symbol, and I’m here for that, because ‘symbol’ literally means ‘icon,'” she continued. “But when people saw that sex tape, they didn’t say ‘icon,’ they said ‘slut.’ They said ‘whore.’ And they weren’t shy about it.”

“The whole video is a not-at-all-subtle send-up of ‘porno paparazzi girls’ in general and, specifically, me, in a parody of my infamous sex tape,” Hilton added.

In the song, “Stupid Girls,” Pink sings, “Maybe if I act like that, that guy will call me back, porno paparazzi girls, I don’t wanna be a stupid girl. Baby, if I act like that, flipping my blond hair back, push up my bra like that. I don’t wanna be a stupid girl.”

The lyrics go on to say, “They travel in packs of two and three, with their itsy-bitsy doggies and their teeny-weeny tees — I’m so glad that I’ll never fit in, that will never be me, outcasts and girls with ambition, that’s what I wanna see.”

Additionally, Pink parodies Hilton’s sex tape in the music video, which also includes the singer belittling other women, as well as a scene featuring apparent Bulimia.

Watch Below:

In her memoir, Hilton reportedly said that after watching Pink’s music video for “Stupid Girls,” she felt “shame” over the leaked sex tape with her then-boyfriend Rick Salomon, whom she said promised her “no one would ever see it.”

Hilton also questioned why Pink was so critical of her, when she had repeatedly suggested that the sex tape was leaked without her consent.

“When everyone was buzzing about a sex tape of a certain teenage girl from a soon-to-be-hit TV show — a girl who said emphatically over and over that she did not want the tape out there — the takeaway was ‘Stupid Girl,'” Hilton wrote.

Moreover, Pink has been recently called out on social media for building her career and making a name for herself by attacking other women — not just Hilton.

During the opening of her 2001 AMAs performance of her song “Most Girls,” Pink mocked pop stars Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Jessica Simpson.

Watch Below:

The singer also brought a blow-up sex doll of Aguilera on stage with for every night of her 2004 “Try This” tour and simulated sex on it.

