Country Singer Maren Morris Dares Tennessee to ‘F**king Arrest’ Her After She Introduced Her Toddler to Drag Queens

Country singer Maren Morris joined a host of Tennessee drag queens Monday night in Nashville to protest recent state legislation aimed at barring children from drag shows. Morris used the occasion to dare local authorities to arrest her, saying she took her toddler to meet some drag queens earlier that day.

“I introduced my son to some drag queens today, so Tennessee, fucking arrest me,” the Texas-born star declared during the four-hour “Love Rising” benefit which filled Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena with fans and LGBTQ+ community members and their allies, Variety reports.

Morris used the event to showcase her crossover hit “The Middle” while drag queen Alexia Noelle Paris accompanied her in an interpretive dance.

Morris later talked about the world of transgenderism, according to Variety:

I brought my son here earlier today for soundcheck, and he’s turning 3 this week, and we got to go in the room where all the queens were getting ready and doing their makeup. And he freaked out when he went in there because it’s just magic what drag queens do. There’s wigs everywhere, and the smell of hairspray and wig glue; there’s glitter; everyone’s in a good mood. It’s just like a room of love. And we went back to my dressing room and my son is like, ‘I need the queens!’ I’m like, uh, you’re looking at her? “Yes … I introduced my son to some drag queens today, so Tennessee, fucking arrest me.

Morris’ speech comes just weeks after Tennessee became the first state to pass legislation banning drag shows on public property and near schools, as Breitbart News reported.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed into law bills that ban sex change operations, cross-sex hormone therapy, and puberty blockers on children who are attempting to transition, in addition to banning drag performances on public property and in the presence of children.

Leftists protested the legislation as it made its way through the state legislature:

The country singer also revealed in an Instagram story Tuesday she asked her stylist to put her in a suit on purpose “to demonstrate the subjectivity of drag and gender expression.”

“There’s a reason we feel powerful in a suit, but why? Is it our tinges of both the feminine and masculine being on public display? Is it just more comfortable than a dress? Or is it just hot and makes you feel like a damn superhero?” Morris asked.

In January Morris used a guest appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race to apologize for what she called the country music industry’s “relationship with LGBTQ+ members.”

“Coming from country music and its relationship with, like, LGBTQ+ members, I just want to say I’m sorry and I love you guys for making me feel like a brave voice in country music,” she gushed. “So I just thank you guys for inspiring me. I’m gonna cry. I’m gonna go!”