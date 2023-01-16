Maren Morris Apologizes on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ for Country Music’s Relationship with Queer Community

Woke country music star Maren Morris used her recent guest appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race to apologize for what she called the country music industry’s “relationship with LGBTQ+ members.”

Morris addressed the group of drag queen contestants assembled for Friday’s episode of the reality competition series, which now airs on MTV.

“Coming from country music and its relationship with, like, LGBTQ+ members, I just want to say I’m sorry and I love you guys for making me feel like a brave voice in country music,” she said. “So I just thank you guys for inspiring me. I’m gonna cry. I’m gonna go!”

A drag queen named Mistress Isabelle Brooks replied, “Just you being here shows you’re an ally.”

Spice, another drag queen, said, “I love hearing Maren share her story because a lot of times with country artists, they can’t really express their more progressive ideals. Just her being here shows she’s down to roll with the LGBT.”

Morris didn’t elaborate on the nature of country music’s “relationship” with the LGBTQ+ community or why an apology was needed.

As Breitbart News reported, the singer has viciously attacked Brittany Aldean over the latter’s condemnation of sex-change surgery and other transgender procedures for children.

Morris has publicly smeared Aldean, who is the wife of country music star Jason Aldean, calling her “Insurrection Barbie” and a “scumbag human.”

Aldean explained her position on transgender procedures for kids during a recent appearance on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight.

“I’m advocating for children,” she said. “I think that children should not be allowed to make these life-changing decisions at such a young age. They are not mature enough. They should have parents that love them and advocate for them regardless. We have ages on everything, right? We have it for cigarettes, we have it for driving, we have it for military, voting.”

She added: “I think when you’re older, if you choose to make those decisions, by all means. But children are too young, not mature enough to make those decisions.”

