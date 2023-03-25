‘Creed III,’ ‘Ant-Man: Quantumania’ Star Jonathan Majors Arrested for Allegedly Choking Woman

Up-and-coming actor Jonathan Majors, star of Creed III and Ant-Man: Quantumania, has been arrested in New York for allegedly assaulting a woman.

The New York Police Department said that they responded to a 911 call on Saturday pertaining to a domestic violence dispute that involved the 33-year-old Majors and a 30-year-old woman. The woman reportedly sustained minor injuries to the neck and was taken to the hospital.

“The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident,” police said.

Jonathan Majors Arrested in NYC for Assault, NYPD Spokesperson Says – The Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/nWBk4JJBon — Herb Scribner (@HerbScribner) March 26, 2023

A representative for Majors told The Hollywood Reporter the actor had done nothing wrong and that the evidence will clear him.

“He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up,” said the representative.

Majors was arrested on charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment. He is no longer in police custody.

As Breitbart News reported, Rick & Morty co-creator Justin Roiland recently faced a near-career blacklisting for domestic violence charges that the Orange Country district attorney eventually dropped.

“I’m disappointed that so many people were so quick to judge based solely on the word of an embittered ex trying to bypass due process and have me ‘canceled,’” Roiland wrote in a statement. “That it may have succeeded, even partially, is shameful.”