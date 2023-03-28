Watch: ‘Exemplum’ Director Paul Roland Says Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon Was ‘Honored’ to Help His Film

Filmmaker Paul Roland, director of the award-winning feature film EXEMPLUM, recently appeared on The Babylon Bee podcast where he described how Bee Chief Seth Dillon contributed to his film and earned an Executive Producer credit.

Speaking with podcast host Adam Yenser about the many people who contributed to the film, Roland recalled how Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon eventually came on board to help the film during the early stages of pre-production. WATCH BELOW:

In my appearance on @TheBabylonBee podcast, I explain how @SethDillon and @CleanComedian69 earned respective executive producer and associate producer credits on my award-winning feature film EXEMPLUM. pic.twitter.com/nGoMjqr2Wt — Paul Roland (@Prolandfilms) March 21, 2023

“You had an investor in Florida, right?” Adam jokingly asked.

“I did,” Roland happily responded. “More of a contributor out of Florida – Seth Dillon, who you all know is the head of the Babylon Bee.”

Roland said that he and Seth Dillon communicated over the years through Twitter and email until the director approached the CEO with his script, EXEMPLUM, which Dillon was “honored” to receive.

“As I was making this, I just reached out to him and I said, ‘Hey, I’m making this film. I have this budget, if you want to contribute to it, please do.’ He said, ‘I haven’t read a script before but I’m very honored that you sent me this.’ So he contributed to the film and that was lovely,” he said.

“One thing I will definitely say about Seth that I appreciate is he encourages artists of my ilk to just go out there and create culture, not go out and create subculture,” Roland later added. “I think that’s very evident in places like here at the Bee, it’s evident in places like EVIE Magazine, which he also supported.”

Paul Roland’s full interview on The Babylon Bee podcast can be viewed below:

EXEMPLUM combines classic Film Noir with Medieval morality tales and plunges the two genres into a paranoid technological thriller that centers on a young, media-savvy Catholic priest who teams up with a mysterious hacker to blackmail a wealthy parishioner with secret recordings of his confessions.

“EXEMPLUM is engaging,” wrote Rotten Tomatoes Top Critic James Berardinelli of Reelviews. “It points to Roland as having taken a promising first step.”

Conservative film critic Christian Toto of Hollywood in Toto also hailed EXEMPLUM as a “compelling tale of a priest’s fall from grace.”

Watch EXEMPLUM for FREE on Tubi or rent a commercial-free, high-quality stream at VIMEO On Demand.