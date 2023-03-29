Melissa Joan Hart Reveals She Helped Evacuate Nashville Christian Students During Shooting: ‘Pray for the Families’

Melissa Joan Hart has revealed how close she and her family came to the Nashville Christian elementary school shooting on Monday, using social media to say she helped those under threat escape before offering words of comfort, entreating “just pray, pray for the families.”

The actress best known for her childhood roles in Clarissa Explains It All and Sabrina the Teenage Witch said in a shared video the shooting, which left seven dead, including the shooter, happened near her family home.

“My kids go to school right next to a school where there was a shooting today,” the actress outlined on social media in the hours after the tragedy initiated by the 28-year-old transgender assailant.

The 28-year-old transgender shooting suspect who allegedly killed six at a Nashville Christian school Monday texted a friend minutes before the attack to say, “I’m planning to die today.” https://t.co/d9hcGyLMO4 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 28, 2023

“We moved here from Connecticut, where we were in a school a little ways down from Sandy Hook, so this is our second experience with a school shooting with our kids being in close proximity.”

Hart and her husband, Mark Wilkerson, have three sons: Mason, 17; Braydon 15; and 10-year-old Tucker.

“Luckily, we are all OK, but… my husband and I were on our way to school for conferences and — luckily our kids weren’t in today — and we helped a class of kindergartners across a busy highway that were climbing out of the woods. They were trying to escape the shooter situation at their school, so we helped all these tiny little kids cross the road and get their teachers over there. And we helped a mom reunite with her children.”

The actress went on to confess “I don’t know what to say anymore […] It is just enough is enough. And just pray, pray for the families.”

She noted in the caption while she had filmed her video on Monday following the shooting, she didn’t feel comfortable sharing until Tuesday. It was, she explained, just “too raw” to share then.