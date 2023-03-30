Television personality Mama June’s 28-year-old daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell has been diagnosed with stage four cancer.

Family sources told TMZ that Cardwell was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January. Following Cardwell’s complaints of stomachaches, a series of tests revealed cancer in her liver, kidney, and lung.

In February, Cardwell underwent her first round of chemotherapy and is already losing her hair as a result, TMZ reports.

Doctors are waiting to see how she reacts to the treatment before they make any more decisions. Meanwhile, her family is reportedly “very hopeful” that Cardwell will pull through.

Additionally, her family — along with her boyfriend, Eldridge — have come together to help take care of Cardwell and her two kids, 10-year-old Kaitlyn and 7-year-old Kylee.

Cardwell is the eldest daughter of From Not to Hot star Mama June, whose real name is June Edith Shannon. She is also the older sister of Alana Thompson, who is better known as “Honey Boo Boo.”

Cardwell’s family is best known for their appearances on reality television. In 2011, June and Thompson first appeared on TV via TLC’s Toddlers & Tiaras in an episode titled “Precious Moments Pageant 2011,” when Thompson was just six years old.

Thompson’s quirky interviews, in which she referred to herself as Honey Boo Boo, became a national sensation.

