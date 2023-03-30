‘Best in Years’: Viewers Are Praising Religious Tech Thriller ‘Exemplum’

Positive buzz has been brewing for the religious tech thriller EXEMPLUM just one week after the streaming platform Tubi released it for free on its platform.

Over at IMDb, EXEMPLUM has a healthy 8.8 rating as of this writing as positive user reviews pour in, applauding the film for its “unique story,” its “thought-provoking” themes, and its stylized visuals.

“EXEMPLUM is an extremely impressive thriller that works not only as an entertaining story, but also as a movie that will be sure to leave you thinking about it long after you’ve finished watching it,” wrote one IMDb reviewer. “This story really took me on a journey I did not expect. There are so many twists and turns, it is truly an unpredictable film. And beyond that, the filmmaker truly has something to say here.”

“For its minuscule budget, it’s very impressive that EXEMPLUM is not boring. Catholics will get some inside baseball stuff, but anyone who likes a good modern thriller will also enjoy,” wrote another reviewer.

“EXEMPLUM is an incredibly unique story with tons of style,” wrote another IMDb reviewer. “The angle choices and grainy black and white footage create an unsettling mood.”

On social media, one viewer even went as far as to say that EXEMPLUM was the best film they have seen in years.

The people are talking. Watch EXEMPLUM to get in on the conversation. pic.twitter.com/BD8c59maJ4 — Paul Roland (@Prolandfilms) March 29, 2023

The people are talking. Watch EXEMPLUM to get in on the conversation. pic.twitter.com/BD8c59maJ4 — Paul Roland (@Prolandfilms) March 29, 2023

EXEMPLUM combines classic Film Noir with Medieval morality tales and plunges the two genres into a paranoid technological thriller that centers on a young, media-savvy Catholic priest who teams up with a mysterious hacker to blackmail a wealthy parishioner with secret recordings of his confessions.

“EXEMPLUM is engaging,” wrote Rotten Tomatoes Top Critic James Berardinelli of Reelviews. “It points to Roland as having taken a promising first step.”

Conservative film critic Christian Toto of Hollywood in Toto also hailed EXEMPLUM as a “compelling tale of a priest’s fall from grace.”

Watch EXEMPLUM for FREE on Tubi or rent a commercial-free, high-quality stream at VIMEO On Demand.