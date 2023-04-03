Woke CMT Music Awards Snubs Best-Selling Country Musician Morgan Wallen

The Country Music Television (CMT) Awards snubbed best-selling country music star Morgan Wallen on Sunday, despite the singer having multiple breaking records for the genre.

Wallen, who is one of the top-selling and highest-ranked musicians, was not invited to the CMT Music Awards, an event that honors the most successful stars in country music, according to a report by Daily Caller.

Instead, Wallen was only nominated for “Male video of the year,” reported Billboard.

The CMT Awards did however make plenty of time to pander to the hard left and radical LGBT activists with its seemingly endless praise of drag queens and it’s biggest stars’ disingenuous attacks on laws meant to ban children at drag shows.

A few weeks ago, Wallen’s One Thing at a Time came in at No. 1 on the U.S. album chart. Last year, the country music star won the CMA Album of the Year award.

Despite his success, Wallen continues to be snubbed by the music industry after audio of him saying the N-word as he joked with several friends went viral in 2021.

The musician apologized after the incident, and pledged to donate $500,000 to black-led groups.

“I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better,” he said at the time.

Nonetheless, Wallen was subsequently dropped from radio networks and major streaming platforms, as well as dropped from his talent agency, WME. The singer was also banned from the 2021 American Music Awards (AMAs) in Los Angeles, despite being nominated for two awards, favorite country album and favorite male country artist.

