Nolte: Star Susan Sarandon Brags DC’s Upcoming ‘Blue Beetle’ Is Woke

Blue Beetle star Susan Sarandon is running around bragging about how woke the upcoming DC movie is.

“What’s fabulous about [Blue Beetle] is it’s the first Latinx hero that has his own movie,” she told Jimmy Fallon on the basement-rated Tonight Show. “Even better, all of the Mexican — because his family is Mexican and all the actors were Mexican, and it’s in Spanish, so it’s subtitled.”

Then she dropped this beauty…

“I’m, of course, the bad guy,” she said of her character Victoria Kord. “I’m the white military-industrial complex…. So I had a fabulous time because there’s nothing better than being bad.”

Watch from 20 seconds to about 60 seconds.

Sarandon made these comments back in September, but with the movie gearing up for its summer release, there is renewed attention to them.

Also bringing renewed attention to them is the box office collapse of DC’s woke Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which will likely lose $150 million for Warner Bros. For the insane reason known as “woke,” DC decided to add homosexuality to Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which is a superhero movie aimed at families.

Pure idiocy.

But if you want to understand just how terrible the people running things at Warner Bros. are, Blue Beetle director Ángel Manuel Soto openly wished for the assassination of President Trump. He also declared Puerto Rico a “slave colony.” The Trump tweet has been up since August of 2018 and was only deleted this week after someone called him on it.

But these are the people, these rabid fascists and violence-loving bigots, Warner Bros. has decided to put in charge of…a superhero movie.

It’s bad enough guys like this director are so hate-filled and blood-thirsty, but he is also childish and entitled enough to believe it’s okay to spew his hate and violence publicly. Artists are frequently eccentric and passionate, but this guy has no humanity and no self-control.

Does anyone doubt Blue Beetle will be a pedantic, virtue-signaling, eye-rolling woke lecture that cost $120 million to produce and another $80 to $100 million to promote?

Do you see anything here that’s worth three hours of your time?

“Batman’s a fascist!”

Oh, yeah, I’ll be in the theater on day one…

Eventually, someone in Hollywood will look at this woke garbage’s 100 percent failure rate and say, “You know, even the woketards aren’t paying to watch these movies. So why do we keep making movies for an audience that never shows up?”

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.