Drag Queens to March on Easter to Protest Laws Protecting Children from Gender Transitions

Drag queens are set to march on Easter Sunday in West Hollywood, California, to protest the growing number of state laws designed to protect children from gender transitions and sexually explicit drag shows.

None of these laws applies to California. The rally, billed as “Drag March LA,” will take place in L.A.’s gayest neighborhood, with drag queens marching down Santa Monica Blvd. RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants including Kerri Colby and Honey Davenport are expected to participate.

The march is being organized by the Los Angeles LGBT Center, which described the state laws as “anti-LGBTQ+” legislation. In reality, the laws in question apply only to children, with states including Tennessee and Florida blocking sex-change procedures for minors and drag shows in front of kids.

Florida has also barred the teaching of sexuality and radical gender ideology, including transgenderism, to children in kindergarten through third grade.

This year alone, there are over 400 pieces of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation on the books.

On Easter Sunday (April 9th), we’ll gather in our Sunday Best to show the world what we’re made of—and that we’re not going back. RSVP NOW https://t.co/6dc8e2vtl5 pic.twitter.com/g5wpenrCBZ — Los Angeles LGBT Center (@LALGBTCenter) April 5, 2023

“It is no mistake that today’s ‘Drag Bans’ are accompanied by a sweeping movement to ban access to gender-affirming care; we are fighting for our right to privacy, bodily autonomy, self-determination, and freedom of expression,” center CEO Joe Hollendonor said in statement to Variety.

Drag queens have been aggressively pushing their frequently raunchy brand of adult entertainment on children via drag queen story hours at public libraries as well as drag shows targeted at families. In some cases, drag queens are even performing lap dances on minors.

As Breitbart News reported, Build-a-Bear recently unveiled a drag queen teddy bear inspired by RuPaul.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com