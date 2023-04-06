Drag Queens to March on Easter to Protest Laws Protecting Children from Gender Transitions

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 10: Drag queens pose for portrait at LA Pride Music Festival and Parade 2018 on June 10, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
David Ng

Drag queens are set to march on Easter Sunday in West Hollywood, California, to protest the growing number of state laws designed to protect children from gender transitions and sexually explicit drag shows.

None of these laws applies to California. The rally, billed as “Drag March LA,” will take place in L.A.’s gayest neighborhood, with drag queens marching down Santa Monica Blvd. RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants including Kerri Colby and Honey Davenport are expected to participate.

The march is being organized by the Los Angeles LGBT Center, which described the state laws as “anti-LGBTQ+” legislation. In reality, the laws in question apply only to children, with states including Tennessee and Florida blocking sex-change procedures for minors and drag shows in front of kids.

Florida has also barred the teaching of sexuality and radical gender ideology, including transgenderism, to children in kindergarten through third grade.

“It is no mistake that today’s ‘Drag Bans’ are accompanied by a sweeping movement to ban access to gender-affirming care; we are fighting for our right to privacy, bodily autonomy, self-determination, and freedom of expression,” center CEO Joe Hollendonor said in statement to Variety.

Kurt Zindulka / Breitbart News

Drag queens have been aggressively pushing their frequently raunchy brand of adult entertainment on children via drag queen story hours at public libraries as well as drag shows targeted at families. In some cases, drag queens are even performing lap dances on minors.

As Breitbart News reported, Build-a-Bear recently unveiled a drag queen teddy bear inspired by RuPaul.

