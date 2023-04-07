Grammy Winner Coolio Cause of Death Revealed: Fentanyl

Iconic Grammy-winning rapper Coolio’s cause of death has been revealed. The rapper, most famous for his hit song “Gangstas Paradise,” is the latest of many to have died due to fentanyl.

Coolio, who died in September at the age of 59, had fentanyl in his system, as well as traces of heroin and methamphetamines, the rapper’s longtime manager and family spokesperson, Jarel (Jarez) Posey, told TMZ.

Jarez reportedly received the information from the coroner recently, and also noted that Coolio’s severe asthma and decades-long use of cigarettes was also part of the reason for his death.

The family spokesperson added that Coolio’s children, Brandi, Jackie, Melan, Christopher, Artis III, Darius, and Artisha, have decided to remember their father in a positive light, despite the harrowing manner in which he died.

They also reportedly want the public to know how much they loved him, and that he “conquered the world both on the stage and when he wasn’t performing,” TMZ reported. Coolio’s family also has plans to honor him through documentaries and film.

In September, Coolio — whose real name was real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr. — went to the bathroom while at his friend’s house, but never returned, Jarez said at the time.

Once the friend noticed that he had been gone for a long time, they went into the bathroom, where they found Coolio laying on the floor. The friend then called EMTs, who arrived and pronounced the rapper dead on the scene.

Coolio launched to international stardom in 1994 when his song “Gangstas Paradise,” for the Michelle Pfeiffer-starring vehicle Dangerous Minds, became a chart-topping pop culture sensation, staying at number 1 for three weeks.

The rapper also provided the intro song for the Nickelodeon show Kenan and Kel.

