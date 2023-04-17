Alec Baldwin Seeks Dismissal of ‘Misguided’ Lawsuit from Halyna Hutchins’ Ukrainian Family

April 16 (UPI) — Alec Baldwin is seeking to have the lawsuit against him and his fellow co-defendants from the family of Halyna Hutchins to be dismissed.

The defendants filed a demurrer against Hutchins’ parents Olga Solovey and Anatolii Androsovych, and her sister Svetlana Zemko, arguing that they had been distant from Hutchins prior to her death on the set of his film Rust in October 2021.

“The loss of a daughter and sister is undoubtedly painful in any circumstance,” read the court documents filed by Baldwin’s lawyers, obtained by Deadline.

“Yet plaintiffs — who had been distanced from Halyna physically, financially, and emotionally for years before her death — have no viable cause of action against defendants.”

Baldwin’s lawyers added that “this action is especially misguided.”

Court documents show that Hutchins’ husband Matthew Hutchins “promptly” filed a wrongful death lawsuit after her death. He and Baldwin reached a settlement in October.

Hutchins’ family, who are Ukrainians living near Kyiv, filed their lawsuit against Baldwin, Rust Movie Productions, LLC, and film armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed in February.

That lawsuit alleges battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, and loss of consortium for the family, according to a statement from attorney Gloria Allred. The family’s attorney described the family as “devastated” and claimed they were close with Hutchins.

“It is clear to us that the relationships of all of our clients have been damaged, and that they will not be able to enjoy life in the same way as they did when their precious Halyna was alive,” Allred wrote. “Halyna was the light in their lives.”

Hutchins, a 42-year-old cinematographer, was shot and killed by a prop Colt .45 revolver handled by Baldwin on the set of the film Rust. Baldwin and the armorer were charged in New Mexico with involuntary manslaughter.

Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed could face a five-year prison sentence if they are convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

Rust is expected to resume filming in Montana this spring, Variety reported.