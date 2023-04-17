Author Judy Blume Walks Back J.K. Rowling Support After Backlash: I Fully Support LGBTQIA+ People

Author Judy Blume, best known for her novel Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, walked back her support of J.K. Rowling after intense backlash.

Speaking with the Sunday Times, Blume professed her “love” for the Harry Potter author and backed her “100 percent.”

“I love her,” Blume said. “I am behind her 100% as I watch from afar.”

Reporter Hadley Freeman explained that Blume had been referring “to the abuse Rowling has received for speaking up in defense of women’s sex-based rights.”

According to Blume, her support for Rowling goes insofar as to the online threats and vitriol she received as a result of her criticism of transgender radicalism; Blume clarified she does not share Rowling’s “bullshit” views.

“I wholly support the trans community,” the 85-year-old said. “My point, which was taken out of context, is that I can empathize with a writer — or person — who has been harassed online. I stand with the trans community and vehemently disagree with anyone who does not fully support equality and acceptance for LGBTQIA+ people. Anything to the contrary is total bullshit.”

Per my recent interview with Variety: pic.twitter.com/ncLSyYqfql — Judy Blume (@judyblume) April 16, 2023

Blume’s famed novel, which has often been subject to censorship throughout the decades, has been adapted into a feature film directed by acclaimed filmmaker James L. Brooks and will be released later this month. Prior to her throwing J.K. Rowling under the bus, Blume said in a speech earlier this month her books were censored because of its themes on puberty and sexuality.

“With me it was sexuality, and specifically puberty — which to some people was a very dirty word. It wasn’t something the censors wanted to talk about with their kids,” she said during Variety‘s Power of Women luncheon. “You know — if they don’t read about it, they won’t know about it, and if they don’t know about it, it will never happen to them … guess what.”

Despite the radical left’s attempts to cancel her, J.K. Rowling appears to have won the war for the time being, with HBO Max gearing up to adapt her books for a whole new series.

J.K. Rowling Declares Gender Changes for Kids ‘One of the Worst Medical Scandals in a Century’https://t.co/3yznOiwPMT — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 30, 2023

As Breitbart News reported, just last week, HBO Content Head Casey Bloys even went as far to shut down a question about Rowling’s political views during a press conference.

“No, I don’t think this is the forum,” Bloys said. “That’s a very online conversation, very nuanced and complicated and not something we’re going to get into.”

Paul Roland Bois joined Breitbart News in 2021. He also directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on Tubi or rented at VIMEO On Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms as well as on Truth Social @paulboisbreitbart.