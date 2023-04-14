Woke Fail: HBO Boss Shuts Down J.K. Rowling Question After Trans Rage over Harry Potter Series Launch

A journalist’s question about J.K. Rowling’s involvement in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series was studiously ignored Wednesday by HBO Content Head Casey Bloys.

The freeze out came after Warner Bros announced the merger of Discovery+ and HBO Max into a new streaming service simply named Max. With it, a plethora of new shows were revealed including an “original Harry Potter scripted series.”

In the press release, the media conglomerate confirmed Rowling would be involved to “ensure [the series] remains loyal to her original material.”

During a Q&A held on the Warner Bros Burbank studio lot after the announcement, Bloys was asked about how Rowling’s stature could impact the show.

“No, I don’t think this is the forum,” Bloys responded, per IndieWire. “That’s a very online conversation, very nuanced and complicated and not something we’re going to get into.”

Rowling has been the subject of a rolling hate campaign because of her stalwart defiance of transgender radicalism. This was reignited when it was confirmed HBO Max greenlit the new Harry Potter series, as Breitbart News reported.

The new series from HBO Max will “cast new leads and include far more detail from the seven novels, which were often rather truncated in their previous adaptations into Warner Bros. feature films.”

Wokesters have already let their hate be known after reports confirmed that HBO Max has indeed greenlit a new Harry Potter series. https://t.co/P3yeLGQStH — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 13, 2023

Rowling will be involved in the series as an executive producer, though she will not have total control over the show’s writing room.

Bloys previously said the company has no plans to “get into” or address Rowling’s political views and will instead be focused on bringing Harry Potter to a new generation, a “no comment” policy he already looks like affirming.