Watch: ‘Non-Binary’ Sam Smith Performs Sexualized, Satanic-Themed Songs in World Tour with No Audience Age Restrictions

Gender "non-binary" pop star Sam Smith is at it again, performing highly sexualized and Satanic-themed numbers in his current "Gloria" world tour, which doesn't have audience age restrictions for upcoming U.S. performances.
Social media videos of the tour show Sam Smith — who uses “they/them” pronouns — dressed in a series of racy outfits. including one get-up where the noticeably overweight singer wears a bikini brief, fishnet stockings, and nipple pasties.

In another number, the British performer wears a Satan-themed costume reminiscent the one he wore at this year’s Grammy Awards to perform his single “Unholy.”

The “Gloria” world tour doesn’t have audience age restrictions for upcoming U.S. stops. For the tour’s London performances, Ticketmaster’s page said those under 15  must be accompanied by an adult.

Sam Smith came under fire following this year’s Grammys after his fire-and-brimstone-themed performance of “Unholy.”  CBS has caught flack for proclaiming in a tweet “we are ready to worship” pop star Sam Smith’s Satan-themed performance. The network later deleted the post.

Smith began publicly identifying as gender “non-binary” in 2019, and has since appeared to gain a significant amount of weight while wearing male and female attire in public.

The singer teamed up with transgender singer-songwriter Kim Petras to write the song “Unholy,” which won the duo a Grammy.

