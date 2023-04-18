Watch: Coachella Acrobat Falls to Ground, Lays Motionless During Live DJ Set

A Coachella acrobat plummeted to the ground where she lay motionless during a live DJ set on night two of the popular California festival.

An acrobat who was performing at Coachella on Saturday fell from high above the stage and came crashing to the ground, according to a report by TMZ, which shared video footage of the incident.

The Coachella acrobat was just five minutes into her performance when her leg appeared to slip, causing her to fall between two speakers and slam to the ground, where she lay motionless as paramedics rushed in to help.

It remains unclear if the dancer suffered an injury while performing in the air or if she simply lost her grip during the live show. She reportedly had no movement at all while laying on the ground.

While the acrobat’s condition remains unclear, she was able to blink before the first responders took her away.

When she fell, a young girl in the audience fainted over what she saw, while other audience members tried to get the DJ to stop playing music.

This is not the first time a tragic incident has occurred at Coachella.

In 2019, 49-year-old Christopher Griffin of San Diego died while setting up a stage at the annual music festival. The employee was known as Coachella’s “lead rigger,” and had been on a roof when he suddenly fell.

“He has been with our team for 20 years in the desert and was doing what he loved,” Coachella said at the time. “He was a hard-working and loving person that cared deeply about his team.”

“As our lead rigger, he was responsible for the countless incredible shows that have been put on at the festival. We will miss him dearly,” Coachella added.

