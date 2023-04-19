Hillary Clinton Attempts to Troll GOP over Fight with Woke Disney: ‘I Know Whose Side I’m On’

Former first lady Hillary Clinton is trolling Republicans over their ongoing political war with Disney, posting an old photo of herself, Bill Clinton, and Chelsea Clinton posing with Donald Duck.

“As Republicans declare war on Disney, I know whose side I’m on…” she tweeted Tuesday.

Hillary Clinton and Disney CEO Bob Iger are political allies, with Iger having hosted fancy Hollywood fundraisers for Clinton’s 2016 presidential run, which she ultimately lost to President Donald Trump.

Hillary Clinton’s tweet erroneously states Republicans declared war on Disney when in fact it was Disney that threw the first punch last year when it caved to a small group of radical-left employees who demanded the company publicly condemn Florida’s anti-grooming legislation, the Parental Rights in Education law.

Smeared by the mainstream media as “Don’t Say Gay,” the law protects the youngest children from transgender ideology and other forms of radical gender and sexual indoctrination by schools.

The Walt Disney Co. promised to continue to fight the law even after it was passed, calling it a “challenge to basic human rights.”

In response, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) stripped Disney of its self-governing privileges in the Orlando area — a valuable perk the company enjoyed for nearly five decades.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) doubled down on Friday, warning that the state will not “subsidize” Disney’s “corporate speech” and vowing that the woke company “is not going to have its own government in Florida.” https://t.co/fSCQjA1UiW — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 7, 2022

Since then, Disney CEO Bob Iger has denounced DeSantis’ actions as “anti-business” and “anti-Florida.”

The fight has broadened into a larger cultural war over Disney’s aggressive push to smuggle woke messaging in its entertainment aimed at children. The Disney+ animated kids series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder has pushed reparations for slavery, claiming in its latest episode that America was founded on “white supremacy” and “still has not atoned” for its racism.

Other Disney shows have promoted transgenderism and other forms of gender non-conformity.

