Several Women Accuse ‘Ant-Man’ Star Jonathan Majors of Abuse Amid Domestic Violence Investigation

Several anonymous women have reportedly accused Marvel star Jonathan Majors of abuse during the district attorney’s investigation of domestic violence charges.

Late last month, the New York Police Department said they responded to a 911 call pertaining to a domestic violence dispute that allegedly involved the 33-year-old Majors and a 30-year-old woman. The woman reportedly sustained minor injuries to the neck and was taken to the hospital. The DA complaint alleged Majors “put his hand on her neck, causing bruising and substantial pain,” adding he also struck her “about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear.”

It further claimed he grabbed “her hand, causing swelling, bruising, and substantial pain to her finger.”

As Majors awaits his court appearance slated for May 8, multiple women have reportedly come forward detailing allegations of abuse with the Manhattan district attorney’s office. Per Variety:

Sources familiar with the matter tell Variety that multiple alleged abuse victims of Majors have come forward following his March arrest and are cooperating with the Manhattan district attorney’s office. The prospect of more women waiting in the wings would mark a dramatic turn in the case and comes on the heels of Majors’ publicists and management firm cutting ties with the embattled actor earlier this week.

The details of the allegations from these unnamed women remain unknown at this time. His attorney, Priya Chaudhry, emphatically defended his innocence in a statement.

“Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone. We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated,” said Chaudhry in a statement.

Shortly after the initial arrest, Majors attempted to prove his innocence by releasing three texts from the woman allegedly sent to him just hours after the alleged assault.

In the first alleged text from the woman, she told Majors that she did not want him to be charged and that he had to be arrested as protocol.

“Please let me know you’re okay when you get this. They assured me that you won’t be charged,” she said. “They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight.”

“I’m so angry that they did. And I’m sorry you’re in this position. Will make sure nothing happens about this. I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone. I only just got out of hospital. Just call me when you’re out,” she added.

In the second alleged text, the woman even said, “I love you.”

In the third alleged text, the woman once again said that Majors did not attack her and that police did “not have my blessing on any charges being placed.”

“I read the paper they gave me about strangulation and I said point blank this did not occur and should be removed immediately,” she wrote.

“The judge is definitely going to be told this. She ensured this to me. I know you have the best team and there’s nothing to worry about I just want you to know that I’m doing all I can my end,” she added. “I also said to tell the judge to know that the origin of the call was to do with me collapsing and passing out and your worry as my partner due to our communication prior. Out of care. She promised all will be relayed.”

Regardless of the truth, the fallout for the actor has been intense. Just this week, Majors’ talent manager, Entertainment 360, dropped him as a client.

Disney has given no indication if they will boot Jonathan Majors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).