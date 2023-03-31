Jonathan Majors, an up-and-coming movie star, released text messages on Thursday from the woman who accused him of assault.

The three texts released by Majors (Creed III) were allegedly sent by the woman just hours after he had been arrested for assault. As noted by TheWrap, the text messages could not be independently verified.

In the first alleged text from the woman, she told Majors that she did not want him to be charged and that he had to be arrested as protocol.

“Please let me know you’re okay when you get this. They assured me that you won’t be charged,” she said. “They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight.”

“I’m so angry that they did. And I’m sorry you’re in this position. Will make sure nothing happens about this. I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone. I only just got out of hospital. Just call me when you’re out,” she added.

In the second alleged text, the woman even said, “I love you.”

In the third alleged text, the woman once again said that Majors did not attack her and that police did “not have my blessing on any charges being placed.”

“I read the paper they gave me about strangulation and I said point blank this did not occur and should be removed immediately,” she wrote.

“The judge is definitely going to be told this. She ensured this to me. I know you have the best team and there’s nothing to worry about I just want you to know that I’m doing all I can my end,” she added. “I also said to tell the judge to know that the origin of the call was to do with me collapsing and passing out and your worry as my partner due to our communication prior. Out of care. She promised all will be relayed.”

Last Saturday, the New York Police Department said they responded to a 911 call pertaining to a domestic violence dispute that allegedly involved the 33-year-old Majors and a 30-year-old woman. The woman reportedly sustained minor injuries to the neck and was taken to the hospital.

The DA complaint alleged Majors “put his hand on her neck, causing bruising and substantial pain,” adding he also struck her “about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear.”

It further claimed he grabbed “her hand, causing swelling, bruising, and substantial pain to her finger.”

Majors is expected to appear in court on May 8.

In a statement, Majors’ lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, said the actor is “completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows.”

“We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently,” Chaudry said.

Actor Jonathan Majors, star of Creed III and Ant-Man: Quantumania, has been arrested in New York for allegedly assaulting a woman. https://t.co/GJJcqErM7z — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 26, 2023

“This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations,” she added. “All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever. Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday.”

“The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon,” she concluded.

As Breitbart News reported on Sunday, the U.S. Army has pulled a revamped “Be All You Can Be” ad campaign featuring Majors in the wake of the charges. In a statement, Laura DeFrancisco, the public affairs chief for the Army Enterprise Marketing Office, said the U.S. Army pulled the campaign after it became aware of the allegation.

“The U.S. Army is aware of the arrest of Jonathan Majors and we are deeply concerned by the allegations surrounding his arrest,” said DeFrancisco. “While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete.”