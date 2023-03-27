The New York district attorney has charged up-and-coming actor Jonathan Majors (Ant-Man: Quantumania, Creed III) with multiple counts of assault and harassment.

The 33-year-old actor was reportedly charged with “two counts of assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree, attempted assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree,” according to documents obtained by Fox News.

On Saturday, the New York Police Department said they responded to a 911 call pertaining to a domestic violence dispute that allegedly involved the 33-year-old Majors and a 30-year-old woman. The woman reportedly sustained minor injuries to the neck and was taken to the hospital.

The DA complaint alleged Majors “put his hand on her neck, causing bruising and substantial pain,” adding he also struck her “about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear.”

It further claimed he grabbed “her hand, causing swelling, bruising, and substantial pain to her finger.”

Majors is expected to appear in court on May 8.

In a statement, Majors’ lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, said the actor is “completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows.”

“We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently,” Chaudry said.

“This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations,” she added. “All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever. Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday.”

“The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon,” she concluded.

As Breitbart News reported on Sunday, the U.S. Army has pulled a revamped “Be All You Can Be” ad campaign featuring Majors in the wake of the charges. In a statement, Laura DeFrancisco, the public affairs chief for the Army Enterprise Marketing Office, said the U.S. Army pulled the campaign after they became aware of the allegation.

“The U.S. Army is aware of the arrest of Jonathan Majors and we are deeply concerned by the allegations surrounding his arrest,” said DeFrancisco. “While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete.”