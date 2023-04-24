Tim Robbins Rips Mainstream News Media ‘Serving as a Thuggish Censorship Arm of the Government’

Hollywood star Tim Robbins has broken with his fellow leftists to excoriate the mainstream news media for attacking independent journalists — including Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger — who are exposing the government’s attempts to crush freedom of speech on social media.

Tim Robbins expressed his outrage Monday in a tweet in which he also blasted Democrats for threatening Taibbi with jail time. The actor specifically called out Reps. Hakeem Jefferies and Jerry Nadler (D-NY), as well as Virgin Islands delegate Stacey Plaskett.

“Mainstream media have not only ignored the story but now attack the journalists, effectively serving as a thuggish censorship arm of the government,” Robbins wrote. “What an embarrassing, shameful time for the Democrats and the ‘free’ press. You are losing any shred of credibility you had, you fucking fools.”

Democrats are threatening to throw Matt Taibbi in jail for his reporting on the Twitter Files, which exposed large-scale collusion between federal law enforcement agencies and Twitter to suppress conservative views and voices. He has also reported on the government’s attempts to censor Google and Facebook.

Taibbi has also been outspoken about the mainstream news media’s ongoing attempts to censor the Hunter Biden scandal. Many news outlets falsely called the Hunter Biden laptop scandal “Russian disinformation” in an attempt to bury the story in the weeks just before the 2020 presidential election.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com