Shazam: Fury of the Gods star Adam Brody, Yellowstone’s Piper Perabo, numerous other celebrities, as well directors and producers, took part in a White House Roundtable Wednesday and demanded less gun violence in Hollywood productions.

Variety quoted Brody saying, “Movies and television shape our culture very much and that is reflected back to us. I’m all for any version of elevated conversation and consciousness when it comes to the depiction of guns or lack thereof.”

True Lies creator Matt Nix noted his commitment to a campaign pushed by the Brady Campaign, a gun control group formerly known as Handgun Control, Inc., which seeks to lower the depiction of gun violence in film.

Nix said, “I’ve written a lot of stories over the years that involve firearms, and I’ve already changed how I portray gun safety in the home since signing Brady’s pledge last year.”

“Yellowstone’s” Perabo said, “Guns are prominently featured in TV and film across the globe, but only America has a gun violence epidemic. It’s shocking that 4.6 million children in America live in homes with unsecured firearms. Hollywood has a role to play here, just like it did with inspiring positive behavior change after modeling seatbelt use and designated drivers.”

Brody and Perabo also recently took part in a talk with media about gun violence in film.



Guns, often lever action rifles, are a regular part of Yellowstone. Moreover, shootouts in Yellowstone between game/tribal officers have often featured very modern semiautomatic long guns and handguns.

The White House Roundtable demanding Hollywood get its gun safety ducks in a row comes after myriad Hollywood celebrities have lectured Americans on guns and gun control.

One of the more recent celebrities to push for more gun laws was Matthew McConaughey, who stood behind the press podium at the White House on June 7, 2022, and told the American people gun control was an “acceptable sacrifice” in the wake of the Uvalde school attack.

He pushed more background checks, new controls on AR-15s and AK-47s, and red flag laws. California adopted universal background checks in the 1990s, they began placing controls AR-15s and AK-47s in 1989, and a red flag law allowing issuance of extreme risk protection orders took effect in the state in 2016. Yet California led the nation in “active shooter incidents” in the FBI”s 2022 report on such incidents.

After McConaughey finished his gun control push from the White House press room, Breitbart News pointed out he had used 18 in 11 movies over the course of 25 years. The Internet Movie Firearms Database cited McConaughey’s use of the following weapons in the following films:

Additionally, the highest grossing movies of 2023 — including John Wick 4, Avatar 2, and Ant-Man 3 — are all packed with massive shooting scenes from earth to the Quantum realm.

