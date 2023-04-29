‘The Office’ Star Rainn Wilson Agrees on ‘Almost Everything’ Tucker Carlson Said in First Video Since Leaving Fox News

Hell has frozen over for The Office star Rainn Wilson.

The far-left Hollywood actor has admitted that he agrees on “almost everything” Tucker Carlson said in the first video the former Fox News host posted since leaving the cable news channel. “I never thought I’d say it,” Wilson tweeted Thursday.

I never thought I’d say it but I agree with @TuckerCarlson on almost everything he’s saying here: https://t.co/HyF7Qw0U2e — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) April 27, 2023

Rainn Wilson is among Hollywood’s most outspoken leftists. He once said that America’s biggest threat is “angry white men with guns.” He has also embarked on a career as a radical climate change activist.

On Wednesday, Carlson posted a video to Twitter in which he reflected on the decency of Americans and hope for the future.

“One of the first things you realize when you step outside the noise for a few days is how many genuinely nice people there are in this country,” Carlson said. “Kind and decent people. People who really care about what’s true, and I know a bunch of hilarious people also. A lot of those. It’s got to be the majority of the population. Even now. So that’s heartening.”

He also blasted the mainstream news media for failing to engage in a significant way with the “undeniably big topics” of our day, which he listed as “war, civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change, corporate power, natural resources.”

“When was the last time you heard a legitimate debate about any of those issues,” he continued. “It has been a long time. Debates like that are not permitted in American media.”

Carlson’s video has been viewed nearly 78 million times — easily exceeding the ratings for his old Fox News time slot.

