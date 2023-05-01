Non-Woke ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Tops North American Box Office for Fourth Weekend

(UPI) — Animated adventure Super Mario Bros. is the No. 1 movie in North America for a fourth weekend, earning an additional $40 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Evil Dead Rise with $12.2 million, followed by Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret at No. 3 with $6.8 million, John Wick: Chapter 4 at No. 4 with $5 million and Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi at No. 5 with $4.7 million.